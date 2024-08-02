Maj. Gen. Robert Harter Appointed to Dual Leadership Role at Army Reserve Command

Maj. Gen. Robert Harter has been named the new chief of Army Reserve and commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command.

The Army Reserve said Thursday Harter was confirmed by the Senate to the dual role at the Army Reserve Command. He was also promoted to lieutenant general.

Prior to his new assignment, Maj. Gen. Harter was the commanding general of the 81st Readiness Division and the deputy chief and G3 of the Office of the Chief of Army Reserve. He also served as deputy chief of staff and later director of the Office of the Chief of Army Reserve staff.

In between his roles at the Army Reserve, Harter was chief of staff of the Army Materiel Command where he was tasked with integrating headquarters operations in support of AMC’s global sustainment mission set.

As the commanding general of the 316th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Harter was deployed to CENTCOM in support of Operations Spartan Shield, Inherent Resolve and Enduring Freedom. He also served as the director of logistics and distribution operations for the 316th ESC..

The Alaska-born general’s other assignments as part of the Active Guard Reserve program include training chief for readiness of the 99th Regional Readiness Command; support operations officer of the 55th Sustainment Brigade; and branch chief of the Force Protection Branch, Joint Staff J8, Force Structure, Resources, and Assessment.

Before his AGR assignments, Harter was in active service, particularly with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment at Bad Hersfeld, Germany, the 101st Corps Support Group at Fort Campbell Kentucky and the Army Munition Center and School at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

The Virginia-based Harter earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business and communication from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in national security strategy from the National War College.