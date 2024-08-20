Laura Stanton: GSA Working to Transform Federal Software Procurement Under Better Contracting Initiative Priority 2

General Services Administration official Laura Stanton discussed GSA’s efforts to streamline the federal procurement and management of software assets under Priority 2 of the Better Contracting Initiative.

In a blog post published Monday, Stanton, assistant commissioner for the Office of Information Technology Category at GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, wrote about the government’s strategic collaboration with original equipment manufacturers and the role of the IT Vendor Management Office, or ITVMO, in advancing the Governmentwide Acquisition Strategy initiative.

Stanton noted that ITVMO works by “developing partnerships with OEMs, conceptualizing solutions for governmentwide challenges, negotiating resolutions, and establishing guidelines that will serve as the benchmark for software procurement across federal agencies.”

According to the assistant commissioner, the agency has initiated efforts to improve cybersecurity measures, enhance software license flexibility and mobility, and implement cost-effective pricing strategies.

The GSA official added that ITVMO is developing a guide specific to critical OEMs to advance the adoption of best practices gained through the Governmentwide Acquisition Strategy implementation.