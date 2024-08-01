KBR Receives $59M Navy Contract for Engineering Services

KBR secured a $59.1 million contract from the U.S. Navy to provide engineering services for naval programs and government projects.

The Department of Defense said Tuesday the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is intended to support the Light Airborne Multipurpose System MK III and other data links.

Under the cost-plus-fix-fee and level-of-effort contract, the services that KBR will provide are as follows:

Procurement specification development

Technical contract administration

Quality assurance

Data link in-service engineering

Installation engineering

Fleet support

Intermediate and depot-level repairs

Equipment reproductions and overhauls

Design engineering

Implementation services for data link stimulators/simulators

Specialized test equipment for troubleshooting, repair and performance/quality evaluation of data links

KBR will fulfill the project in Maryland. Ninety five percent of the work will be conducted in St. Inigoes and the remaining five percent will be in Patuxent River. The expected completion date is June 2030.

No funds will be allocated at the time of the award. Instead, they will be obligated as individual orders are issued. The contract was competitively procured through an electronic request proposal, with only two offers submitted.

Naval Air Warfare Center in Patuxent River will handle the contract.

