John Hill Named Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy

John Hill, deputy assistant secretary for space and missile defense at the Department of Defense, has been selected to replace Vipin Narang as acting assistant secretary of defense for space policy.

Amanda Dory, acting undersecretary of defense for policy, announced the leadership transition in a news release published Friday.

Dory acknowledged Narang’s efforts in advancing DOD’s strategic capabilities for integrated deterrence and his leadership in space, nuclear systems and weapons of mass destruction mitigation.

Narang is leaving his post at the department to return to academia.

Hill has held various positions within DOD, including principal director for space policy, the department’s representative in negotiations with Afghanistan on the Security and Defense Cooperation Agreement, director for Northeast Asia and senior country director for Japan.

He is a Presidential Rank Award recipient whose experience spans international negotiations encompassing defense posture, nuclear non-proliferation, status of forces and defense industrial collaboration.