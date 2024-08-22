Industry Participation Critical to 6G Rollout & Regulation, ITI Says

For the Information Technology Industry Council, government efforts to regulate 6G will have to involve industry because it is industry that will drive the transition to the next-generation communications technology, which is anticipated for release in 2030.

ITI expressed this recommendation in a press release issued Wednesday, which summarizes the global technology trade association’s responses to a request for comment from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration regarding the advancement of 6G.

The organization also highlighted the role industry will play in ensuring 6G cybersecurity, establishing 6G standards and driving 6G innovations, including those related to sustainability.

“By relying on industry expertise, the U.S. can proactively address evolving challenges, while maximizing 6G’s transformative potential in areas like sustainability and AI for network performance,” said Katie McAuliffe, ITI senior director for telecommunications policy.

“ITI and our members look forward to continuing to work with policymakers to advance 6G in the United States and globally,” McAuliffe added.