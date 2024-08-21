IC Agencies Warn Against Iran’s Election Influence Efforts

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have released a joint statement informing the public of Iran’s efforts to influence the U.S. election process.

ODNI said Monday the joint statement cites Iran’s use of cyber operations to gain access to sensitive data associated with U.S. elections, particularly presidential campaigns, and influence operations targeting the American public.

The three agencies noted that they work closely with partners in both public and private sectors to facilitate information sharing, strengthen security and identify and disrupt threats.

CISA, ODNI and the FBI called on institutions to protect their online platforms through the use of strong passwords, software updates and adoption of multifactor authentication.

They also recommended organizations to use only official email accounts and avoid opening attachments or clicking on links from suspicious emails.

The bureau and CISA urged election infrastructure stakeholders to report to their local election crime coordinators any suspicious or criminal activity and cyber incidents related to election systems.

