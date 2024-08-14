GSA Unveils 3rd Cohort of 70 Digital Corps Fellows

The General Services Administration has announced the third cohort of 70 U.S. Digital Corps fellows, who will work on artificial intelligence-related projects and other high-priority technology initiatives at 19 federal agencies over a two-year period.

GSA said Tuesday more than 40 USDC fellows will work on AI-related projects.

“Growing the U.S. Digital Corps is crucial to driving innovation across the federal government, especially as emerging technologies like AI evolve,” said GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan.

“GSA is focused on delivering great value to our customer agencies and the American people, so we are proud to help lead the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to bring tech talent into government to deliver those results,” added Carnahan.

Six of the 19 agencies are USDC’s new agency partners, including the U.S. Geological Survey, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Internal Revenue Service.

GSA selected the latest cohort of fellows from more than 2,000 applications.

USDC welcomed the first cohort of fellows in June 2022.

In July 2023, GSA announced the second cohort of 48 early-career technologists to USDC.

Click here to see the full list of 2024 USDC fellows.