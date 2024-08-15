Gregory Koval Named Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy, Financial Management Systems

Gregory Koval has been appointed deputy assistant secretary of the Navy, Financial Management Systems.

The Department of the Navy Financial Management and Comptroller announced the move on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

As the acting deputy assistant secretary of the Navy Financial Operations, Koval provided support to the assistant secretary of the Navy FMC. He also oversaw the everyday operations of the organization and its regional offices as well as the department’s financial improvement and audit remediation program. In addition, Koval served as the DON’s chief accounting officer.

Koval also previously held the role of assistant deputy commandant of resources with the U.S. Marine Corps. Prior to that, he was deputy director of financial operations and chief accounting officer of the Department of the Navy.

The new DASN FMS served as the deputy director of the USMC fiscal division. Aside from providing support to the deputy commandant of programs and resources, Koval spearheaded the day‐to‐day operations of various branches including risk and compliance, finance, accounting, manager’s internal control program/OMB A‐123 and Marine Corps non‐appropriated funds audit service.

Before joining the service, Koval was with IBM Global Services for more than 11 years as a senior managing consultant. He was also an operational risk consultant for Arthur Andersen accounting firm.

Koval holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and economics from Muhlenberg College. He is also a Certified Information Systems Auditor.