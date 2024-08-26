GovCon Index Recorded 2nd Consecutive Week of Growth

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index grew by 1.23% last week, closing with an average of $5,409.28.

GovCon Index gathers and displays real-time stock market data from 30 key government contracting companies. This information provides users with a glimpse into the financial performance of each organization and a look at the broad trends currently shaping the GovCon market.

V2X recorded gains of 16.10% last week, earning the enterprise the top spot in the ranks. Kratos, which grew by 7.07%, was second. Third and fourth place were claimed by Booz Allen Hamilton (+4.69%) and Leidos (+4.44%), and fifth was taken by Maximus (+3.64%).

Though last week’s increase did not happen steadily, gains on Monday, Wednesday and Friday overshadowed the losses GovCon Index experienced on Tuesday and Thursday. Last week marked week two of a developing growth trend.