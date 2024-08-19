GovCon Index Jumped Back Into Positive Territory Last Week

Last week, consistent gains drove Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index up by 2.36%. This growth brought the average to $5,342.51 and put GovCon Index back on a positive track that was disrupted the previous week.

GovCon Index offers users a real-time look into the stock market performance of 30 major government contracting organizations. Individuals can use the data it provides to evaluate the status of each tracked company and gain key insights into current GovCon market trends.

Mercury Systems showcased the strongest performance last week with gains of 11.22%. Aerovironment (+7.57%) came in second place, and Kratos (+6.76%) earned the third slot in the ranks. Booz Allen Hamilton, which rose by 6.71%, was fourth, and Palantir (+6.45%) was fifth.

For the first time since its December launch, GovCon Index grew every day within a one week period.