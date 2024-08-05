GovCon Index Hit 4th Consecutive Week of Growth

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index rose by 0.69% last week, an increase that elevated the average to $5,218.19.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that collects and displays real-time data on the stock market performance of 30 major government contracting companies. With this information, users can make their own assessments of current GovCon market trends and evaluate the standing of each tracked organization.

Parsons, which grew by 13.85%, was last week’s top performer. ICF claimed the second spot with gains of 10.17%, and Tetra Tech’s 8.46% increase earned the company the third slot in the ranks. Fourth and fifth place were taken by Lockheed Martin (+4.37%) and Booz Allen Hamilton (+2.88%), respectively.

GovCon Index started off the week in positive territory, rising by 0.16% on Monday. On Wednesday, GovCon Index grew by 1.33% — the highest growth day of the week.

This momentum was halted on Thursday with a decrease of 0.45%, but overall, GovCon Index was able to maintain its positive trend.