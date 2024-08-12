DOD Unveils Housing Feedback System for Service Members

The Department of Defense has unveiled a system to improve communication between service members and their privatized landlords throughout DOD military housing.

The DOD Housing Feedback System, or DHFS, will allow service members and their authorized dependents to submit public feedback on the condition of their current housing unit by opening an additional communication channel for occupants, the DOD announced Monday.

Deborah Rosenblum , acting deputy under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, said, “The Department of Defense has a moral obligation to ensure that the spaces where our Service members and their families live are healthy, functional, and resilient.”

The DHFS will provide a direct portal to place maintenance work order requests as the department continues to improve the housing quality of approximately 250,000 homes for service members and their families.

“This new feedback system is a critical step to ensuring transparent and timely responses to occupants’ concerns and aligns with Secretary Austin’s priority to Take Care of Our People,” Rosenblum emphasized.

“We are focused on putting our people’s experiences at the very center of all the work we do,” she added.