DOD Advisory Panel Calls for Integration of Commercial Capabilities Into National Security Space Architecture

The Defense Science Board Task Force on Commercial Space System Access and Integrity has released a study that calls for the incorporation of commercial space capabilities into national security space architectures to ensure resilience, SpaceNews reported Thursday.

The study’s recommendations include the implementation of a framework that would enable such an integration of commercial capabilities, the incorporation of commercial space services evaluations into institutional processes and the development of capabilities to monitor the use of commercial space assets by adversaries.

The DSB is a committee comprising civilian experts tasked with providing senior Department of Defense leadership with advice. The task force that prepared the report was co-chaired by Mandy Vaughn and retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Ellen Pawlikowski.

The report was commissioned by Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering and 2024 Wash100 awardee Heidi Shyu in November 2022.