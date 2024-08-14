DLA to Support Small Businesses Through Mentor-Protege Program

The Defense Logistics Agency’s Office of Small Business Programs has launched a new program to help small businesses broaden their capabilities and compete for contracts through mentor-protege agreements with large contractors.

DLA said Tuesday its Mentor-Protege Program will provide incentives for prime contractors that offer developmental support to small vendors seeking to navigate federal acquisition processes and develop new skillsets.

“This is another tool that we will use to help strengthen our defense industrial base,” said DLA Small Business Director Daniele Kurze.

“It will give small businesses new opportunities to grow and learn from large suppliers, which can help us fill critical gaps in our supply chain down the road,” she added.

Mentors may support proteges in inventory control, software, quality assurance, manufacturing, systems compliance, personnel management and other general business processes.

Kurze’s office collaborated with the Department of Defense and service branches to determine how to establish DLA’s MPP initiative.

“We’ve taken a targeted approach in focusing on critical areas and establishing internal guidelines and repeatable processes,” she said.

Kurze noted that the first mentor-protege agreements will focus on backing specific weapons systems.