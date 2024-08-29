DLA Aviation Transitions to New Warehouse Management System at Navy Sites

The Defense Logistics Agency Aviation has started using the Warehouse Management System at Navy distribution centers in California, North Carolina and Florida.

Set to eventually replace the agency’s Distribution Standard System, WMS supports ongoing efforts to enhance inventory management, operational efficiency and warfighter support, DLA said on Wednesday.

According to Angela Johnson, order fulfillment division chief in DLA Aviation’s Business Process Support Directorate, the new system improved the visibility of inventory location, movement and delivery to the customer.

She added that WMS, which was based on System Applications and Products, reduces the time required to deliver requisitions and enhances overall operational performance.

Notably, DLA Aviation in San Diego, California credited WMS for improving its accuracy and warehouse space utilization, enabling the facility to meet increasing demands.

The same goes for DLA Aviation in Jacksonville, Florida, which reported that the system allowed requisitions to flow to the Fleet Readiness Center Southeast customer with minimal delay.

Overall, WMS cut down requisition backlogs and improved delivery times, according to DLA.

Following WMS’ deployments at select Navy sites, DLA Aviation will finalize the development of its local delivery processes and conduct interoperability system testing between DLA and the Air Force, the system’s next user.

Johnson said WMS will receive constant updates and enhancements to ensure improved warehouse management and operational efficiency.