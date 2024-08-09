DIU Offers Opportunities for GSA Industry Partners to Develop Tech Platforms for National Security Applications

The General Services Administration has released a document informing GSA industry partners that they can participate in the Defense Innovation Unit’s competitive Commercial Solutions Opening process and contribute modernized platforms to support warfighters and help address critical national security challenges.

GSA said Thursday DIU not only focuses on prototyping efforts but also provides companies an opportunity to demonstrate the “uniqueness and novelty” and applicability of their tech platforms to meet defense requirements.

According to the agency, there are four potential pathways that could be pursued by DIU commercial prototype partners.

The pathways are developing partnership agreements as subcontractors or through joint ventures with companies on GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule—or MAS—program; securing reseller agreements with companies on MAS programs; considering GSA’s governmentwide acquisition contracts during the program’s open periods; and pursuing and possibly obtaining a GSA MAS contract.