DIU Seeking Gen AI Solutions to Accelerate, Enhance DOD Joint Planning

The Defense Innovation Unit has issued a solicitation for generative artificial intelligence solutions to accelerate and enhance the Department of Defense’s joint planning efforts.

The desired Gen AI capability is expected to speed up data processing, produce draft planning products and provide expanded options for human planners and command personnel, DIU said.

The solutions must also ensure that AI-generated content advances the commander’s objectives, maintains operational security, verifies the accuracy of AI-supplied information and allows human planners to engage with AI systems, the unit added.

Specifically, the government requires solutions to support information synthesis and analysis, plan development, course of action development and wargaming, and operational security and information assurance.

DIU said it will prioritize submissions from companies that can enhance planning processes and use responsible AI practices.

The agency will also consider solutions from potential partners capable of integrating with existing or new joint planning processes and providing strategies for testing, evaluating and building trust in AI capabilities.

DIU will accept proposed solutions until Sept. 6.