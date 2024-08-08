DISA Developing Prototype Private Cloud Capability Dubbed ‘Stratus’

The Defense Information Systems Agency is currently working on the prototype version of a private cloud offering called Stratus, Defense One reported Wednesday.

The service is expected to deliver the same capabilities — large databases, computational power, customer support and infrastructure — as its public counterparts, like the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability, but at a lower cost.

Jeff Marshall, acting director for the J-9 Hosting and Compute Directorate at DISA, said at a recent Defense One workshop that in such cases where public cloud use becomes cost prohibitive, “we can generally offer that at a bit better discount for the big items.”

Stratus has been used in Hawaii and is being set up in Europe to ensure fast and consistent connectivity.

“And when you’re talking about mission partners with mission critical activities going on in the Pacific or in Europe, you really can’t have those performance degradations,” Marshall commented.

The DISA official also projected that work on Stratus will enable the cloud capability “to offer [the] same set of parameters” as JWCC “within the next year or two.”