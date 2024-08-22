DHS Developing ‘Different’ Prototype Data Protection Method

The Department of Homeland Security‘s Science and Technology Directorate is prototyping a way to protect data that S&T Data Analytics Technology Center Director Alexandria Phounsavath describes as “a different way of thinking about security,” Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

Under the new method, the data that needs to be protected will feature components allowing owners to place access controls like expiration dates for self-deletion or billing elements that require payment depending on the user, Phounsavath explained on Federal Monthly Insights — Unleashing Data Insights to Drive Government Innovation.

The S&T official noted, however, that the effort, dubbed data autonomy, remains “an open ended problem” in that “to make this data autonomy concept realized, it’s going to require new products and services in the future, and a lot of thinking from all our partners in academia and industry, other government labs, to kind of solve this problem.”

“So I think it’s a very interesting space. It requires a lot of thought, but it’s really, really exciting,” Phounsavath added.