DCMA Uses Automation to Handle Voluminous 1797 Requests

More than 75 Defense Contract Management Agency contract management office, or CMO, locations are now using a system that works to automate the receiving, tracking and notification of 1797 requests, which the agency receives in high volumes.

According to a news article posted Friday on the DCMA website, the automation system, which now forms part of the 1106 Request System Performance Dashboard, is an upgraded version of a tool used at the former Manassas CMO, now known as DCMA Mid-Atlantic.

The tool from Manassas was selected following a screening process that saw participation from multiple CMOs, which demonstrated their systems.

The selected tool was upgraded based on feedback from the 30 participating CMOs in a beta test that took place from December 2022 through March 2023.

Among the proposed upgrades was the option to send a request to a single technician. Regarding the proposal, Equip Team member Angelyn McKeever said, “This was how some of the CMOs were already set up, so we wanted to accommodate them as much as possible.”

The Equip Team handled the selection of and upgrades to the automation system.

The tool was subsequently further improved with the addition of a dashboard that organizes and displays previous requests. The dashboard also benefits requestors and technicians by improving their reporting capabilities and, in the case of the latter, by serving as a source of workload information.