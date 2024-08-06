DARPA Posts Draft Solicitation for Project to Develop New RF Sensing System Standard

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has announced an upcoming solicitation to support its effort to develop a new standard for advanced radio frequency sensing systems.

According to a DARPA notice posted Friday on the System for Award Management website, the envisioned capability will control reconfigurable hardware technologies in dynamic environments.

The agency will execute the project under the Next-Generation Electronic Surveillance Technology—or NGEST—program, which will run for 15 months during the first stage focused on modeling and simulation.

Its second phase will last 18 months and the work will center on prototyping, testing and measurements in laboratory and real-world environments.

DARPA said NGEST will proceed with expert input on machine learning, signal processing, RF hardware properties, software and control theory.

The agency noted that selected performers who presented the most promising approaches in the initial stage would move forward to the project’s second phase.

According to DARPA, questions and comments about the program will be accepted until Aug. 9 while abstract submissions will be accommodated no later than Aug. 27. The government will then host an event for oral presentations of the proposed solutions around four weeks after the abstracts’ submission deadline.