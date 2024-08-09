Col. Scott Ruppel Appointed Director of DAF-MIT AI Accelerator

Colonel Scott Ruppel has been selected as the new director of the Department of Air Force-Massachusetts Institute of Technology Artificial Intelligence Accelerator, or DAF-MIT AIA.

The DAF AI Accelerator said Wednesday Ruppel highlighted the importance of future collaborations to the success of the program. He also shared that one of his goals as director of the program is to empower the Airmen along with partners like MIT and other institutions to continue the fundamental research on pioneering technologies.

Aside from MIT, the AI Accelerator will partner with other universities, small businesses, traditional defense and non-traditional commercial ventures in ensuring the ethical use of AI technologies to benefit the nation.

As director, Ruppel will guide the DAF-MIT partnership in attaining its main mission of producing an end-to-end and sustainable pipeline for AI technology that will help strengthen the country’s defense and civilian sectors.

The Air Force veteran expressed his deep honor in leading the team at MIT with the goal of developing cutting-edge research and innovation. “Our collaborations with MIT and Lincoln Laboratory are vital. Together, we will leverage AI to tackle some of the most pressing challenges of our time and find solutions for our Airmen and Guardians.”

“My journey has always been fueled by a passion for leading smart and talented Airmen and channeling their transformative potential into better operational outcomes,” Ruppel said. “At the DAF-MIT AI Accelerator, we have a unique opportunity to push the boundaries of AI research and application and shape the future.”

Prior to his new leadership role, Ruppel served as defense resource manager for the Joint Staff. He was also materiel leader of the F35 Production Execution Program Manager and commander of the 58 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.