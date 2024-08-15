Col. Bryan Sparkman Named Air Force Deputy Chief Data & AI Officer

The Department of the Air Force’s Chief Data and AI Office has named Col. Bryan Sparkman as deputy chief data and artificial intelligence officer.

The department’s CDAO announced Sparkman’s appointment in a LinkedIn post published Wednesday.

He succeeds the retiring Col. Anthony “Tony” Lang, who assumed the deputy CDAO position in January.

Sparkman most recently served as chief analyst of the force application division within the Joint Staff.

The department’s CDAO was established in 2017 to enable DAF to leverage the military branch’s data to support missions, strengthen readiness, enhance its cybersecurity posture and achieve military advantage.

In January 2022, the office implemented AI technologies within DAF as part of efforts to drive data innovation and leverage industry capabilities.