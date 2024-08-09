CISA’s Matt House Discusses CDM Shift Toward Cloud

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency‘s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program has historically focused on monitoring network cyber threats but is now turning its attention to cloud computing services, although according to CDM Program Manager Matt House, the shift is not without it challenges, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

House said during a recent episode of the Ask the CIO podcast that CDM’s cybersecurity tools are not directly applicable to platform-as-a-service and software-as-a-service.

The CISA official noted, however, that infrastructure-as-a-service is “a logical, if not, concrete extension of what we’re doing for traditional assets,” so CDM will begin working on that and then apply lessons learned to PaaS and SaaS.

House also said that existing CDM tools “are often evolving right in place” and possess “a lot of richness that we can still tap.” So, although different cloud subclasses may require the use of varying tools and capabilities, tapping into or augmenting existing ones may be preferable to developing new solutions from scratch.