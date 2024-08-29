CHIPS for America to Advance Metrology R&D via New Community of Practice

The National Institute of Standards and Technology’s CHIPS for America program has established a community of practice to promote knowledge and data sharing across initiatives within the CHIPS Metrology Program’s seven grand challenges.

NIST said Wednesday the CHIPS Metrology Community will serve as a cross-organization and cross-company networking forum and advance metrology research and development by bringing together stakeholders from the semiconductor industry ecosystem.

The new community of practice will provide professional development opportunities for participants, offer a source of shared knowledge regarding the development of new measurement capabilities and provide a forum to link subject matter experts to stakeholders and their measurement challenges and emerging technology requirements.

According to NIST, the community will help inform industry standards that are key to improving U.S. economic and national security competitiveness.

The identified metrology challenges impacting the country’s semiconductor industry include advanced metrology for future microelectronics manufacturing, enabling metrology for integrating components in advanced packaging and modeling, and simulating semiconductor materials, designs and components.