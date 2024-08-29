Antitrust, Labor Agencies Partner to Boost Information-sharing During M&A Reviews

The Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Justice Antitrust Division, the Department of Labor and the National Labor Relations Board have signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim of enhancing investigations carried out to assess the impact of mergers and acquisitions on labor markets, thereby protecting workers and ensuring fair competition.

The FTC said Wednesday that under the MOU, when it conducts a review of a merger or acquisition alongside the DOJ, the DOL and NLRB will, upon request, provide information, data and technical assistance in support of the investigation. The DOL and NLRB will also provide relevant training to personnel from the antitrust agencies.

The MOU calls on the four agencies to meet biannually to discuss the implementation of the activities covered by the agreement.

Commenting on the MOU, FTC Chair Lina Khan said, “By deepening partnerships with the National Labor Relations Board, the Department of Labor, and the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, the FTC will keep building on our whole-of-government efforts to ensure that all Americans can get a fair shot in our economy, free from unlawful coercion.”

For his part, Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division said, “Our partnership with the FTC, NLRB, and DOL will help us identify and take action against mergers that threaten to harm competition for workers.”