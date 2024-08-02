Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall Speaks on USAF Modernization at LCID 2024 Keynote

Frank Kendall , secretary of the Department of the Air Force and 2024 Wash100 Award winner, gave updates on DAF modernization strategies during a keynote address at Life Cycle Industry Days on July 30.

Kendall discussed numerous topics , including space security and optimizing USAF resources as the global operational ecosystem continues to transform, the U.S. Space Force announced Friday.

“The strategic environment we’re in today is the toughest that I’ve ever seen,” the secretary said.

Kendall emphasized that as the military prepares to address the great power competition, or GPC, the Air Force has recently authorized the Integrated Development Office and Air Force Information Dominance Systems Center to gain a leg up on adversaries.

GPC is the impetus for Kendall’s seven operational imperatives , about which he revealed, “We’d like to go faster. We’d like to get a wider spectrum of capabilities out there.”

Kendall noted his appointment of Brig. Gen. Luke Cropsey as Air Force integrating program executive officer for command, control, communications and battle management and how it has paid dividends for the USAF. Cropsey is working on manufacturing joint capabilities for the USAF and Space Force to hopefully strengthen ties with international programs and partners.

Kendall then highlighted the challenges faced with integrating technology.

“Information systems are possible vulnerabilities that can be tapped and it’s no mystery that they’re being attacked,” he said.

“We have to grow our people,” Kendall urged, adding, “We’re going to make sure they get the right training, and we’re going to need more people who are as proficient as possible and have a really good set of experiences to do effective management.”

Kendall closed his remarks by highlighting the importance of space funding. One of the most significant efforts in GPC is in outer orbit operations.

“If you are targeted in space, you’re not going to survive,” Kendall explained. “And we have got to do something about that. And if we can’t target from space, we will not be successful. It’s as simple as that.”