Air Force Brigadier General Lyle Drew Appointed Deputy Director of DTRA

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency, or DTRA, named Brig. Gen. Lyle Drew of the U.S. Air Force as its new deputy director.

The DTRA said Brig. Gen. Drew was sworn in during a ceremony led by DTRA Director Rebecca Hersman on Thursday.

As deputy director, Brig. Gen. Drew will help in the agency’s efforts and initiatives of bringing the Joint Force to the forefront of “today’s rapidly evolving technology environment.” He will also represent DTRA to partner nations, other elements within the Department of Defense and other counter WMD entities.

Prior to his new role, Brig. Gen. Drew was with the Air Force Materiel Command where he served as commander of the 78th Air Base Wing and director of staff before being named director of logistics, civil engineering, force protection and nuclear integration.

The career Air Force leader also served as commander of both the 82d Training Wing of Air Education and Training Command and the 49th Maintenance Group of Air Combat Command. Additionally, Brig. Gen. Drew was the politico-military planner for the deputy director for global policy and partnerships, as well as deputy legislative assistant to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Brig. Gen. Drew holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering from Purdue University, where he was also part of the Reserve Officer Training Corps program. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Western New England University and a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy at the National Defense University.