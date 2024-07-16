Volpe Center Looking Into Sources for Mission Information Technology Support Services II Requirement

The Department of Transportation‘s John A. Volpe National Transportation Systems Center has issued a sources sought notice to determine the availability of vendors that can meet the requirements under an anticipated indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract vehicle titled Mission Information Technology Support Services II.

Scope of Requirements

MITS II is intended to provide Volpe Center projects with a variety of support services covering technology assessment and modernization; system analysis, development, deployment, field support and analytical research analysis; system and enterprise architecture and framework support; and lab facility and operational support, according to the sources sought notice posted Monday on SAM.gov.

Contract Vehicle Details

The contract vehicle is expected to have an ordering period of five years. Resulting task orders may be of the fixed price, labor hour, time and material or hybrid variety. Interested parties have until July 29 to respond and an actual solicitation may be issued at a later date.