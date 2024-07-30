Valiant Wins 3 Education Department Contracts to Provide Data, Cyber Services

The Department of Education has awarded Valiant Solutions three contracts to deliver data, cyber and secure IT services supporting the agency’s programs and operations.

Work on the potential five-year, $28.3 million ED Data Security and Services Operations Contract, or EDSSOC, began in June, involving program management, security operations center support, incident management, forensics and malware analysis, and threat management services, Valiant Solutions said Monday.

The period of performance under EDSSOC will run through June 20, 2029.

Valiant also won a position on the five-year, $98.1 million Cyber Data Innovation and Services blanket purchase agreement and was awarded the first CDIS call order.

Under the BPA, the company will perform various tasks, including project and contract management, compliance and risk management support, security information and event management, ED cyber data lake support, integration support services and information security continuous monitoring.

The third award is a five-year subcontract supporting T-Rex Solutions in developing the ED’s Portfolio of Integrated Value-Oriented Technologies-Hosting programs designed to provide integrated and secure IT services for various programs and locations.

“Valiant is honored to have this opportunity to support the Department of Education and we look forward to a successful partnership,” said Matt Raydo, CEO and president at Valiant.