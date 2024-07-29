VA Seeking Vendors to Improve Trustworthiness of Government AI Solutions

The Department of Veterans Affairs is looking for qualified contractors to provide expertise and operational support for an agency project to develop advanced artificial intelligence capabilities.

The VA needs help from companies that can enable AI operations and enhance the trustworthiness of AI solutions, which will be used to ensure veterans’ health and welfare, according to a notice published on the System for Award Management website.

Specifically, the potential contractor will help the National Artificial Intelligence Institute optimize the implementation of VA’s AI programs.

The selected company is also expected to support the NAII’s goal of achieving excellence in AI operational healthcare and implementation.

The required services under the NAII program include program management, communications services, strategic planning, data management, studies and analyses, training development and supply chain optimization.

The government plans to award a contract with a one-year base performance period, which could be extended depending on the quality of responses and agency requirements.

Interested businesses are encouraged to submit their capability statements no later than Aug. 7.