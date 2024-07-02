State Department Seeks Comments on Proposed Contractor & Grantee Counterterrorism Vetting Rule

The State Department has started soliciting public feedback on a proposed rule that seeks to amend federal regulations by including namecheck vetting provisions in solicitations and awards for both contracts and grants as part of counterterrorism mitigation efforts.

“This regulatory action will boost national security by helping the Department to mitigate the risk that agency funds and other resources do not inadvertently benefit terrorist groups, their members, or their supporters,” according to a notice posted Monday in Federal Register.

The State Department is asking the public to respond to several questions related to costs associated with namecheck vetting and the Office of Risk Analysis and Management’s current vetting procedures.

Questions include the estimated time an organization spends submitting the completed Risk Assessment Information Form—DS-4184—through the RAM Portal and whether vetting requirements have resulted in potential contractors and grantees choosing to drop out of the application process.

Comments are due July 31.