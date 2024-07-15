Space Delta 2 OKs Consolidated Operational Data Archive’s Entry Into Trial Period; Col. Raj Agrawal Quoted

Consolidated Operational Data Archive, a.k.a. CODA, will now transition to the trial period after receiving approval from the head of Space Operations Command’s Space Delta 2 – Space Domain Awareness and Battle Management, or DEL 2.

SpOC said Friday CODA is an automated platform designed to provide U.S. Space Force operators with access to non-traditional and commercial data sources, broadening the amount of data that can be converted into actionable information.

“By breaking down barriers between government, coalition, and commercial space situational awareness data, CODA allows us to create a tailored, operations-relevant understanding that directly informs tactical fires and maneuver decisions,” said Col. Raj Agrawal, DEL 2 commander.

“This comprehensive picture is essential for maintaining competitive endurance in space and avoiding operational surprise. By staying informed and prepared, the Space Force can ensure they are not surprised, outmaneuvered, or outmatched in a potential space conflict,” added Agrawal.

According to SpOC, the trial period of CODA will evaluate test cases to integrate data streams into a standardized workflow, including data from ExoAnalytics and the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Wide Area Search telescope system.