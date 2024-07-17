SentinelOne to Support CISA’s Persistent Access Capability Initiative; Ric Smith Quoted

SentinelOne has partnered with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to support a CISA initiative aimed at improving the cybersecurity posture and resilience of federal information technology assets.

The company said Tuesday it will use its Singularity Platform and Singularity Data Lake to support CISA’s Persistent Access Capability initiative, which is key to the agency’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program.

SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform and Singularity Data Lake use artificial intelligence to provide organizations with unified data visibility and help them accelerate data analysis to detect and investigate cyberthreats and speed up threat intelligence sharing and response to such threats.

“SentinelOne is committed to advancing national cybersecurity efforts in the protection of federal, public sector, and critical infrastructure from evolving cyber threat actors, and we are pleased to be deepening our long-standing partnership and collaboration with CISA in support of the PAC initiative to strengthen government-wide cybersecurity posture through innovations in cyber visibility and defense,” said Ric Smith, chief product and technology officer at SentinelOne.