Ron Keesing Named CAIO of Leidos

Ron Keesing , former senior vice president of technology integration at Leidos , has been named the company’s chief artificial intelligence officer.

In his new role, Keesing will leverage over two decades of experience in AI, machine learning and advanced analytics to further implement Leidos Trusted Mission AI systems throughout all customer operations, the Reston, Virginia-based company announced Tuesday.

Tom Bell , CEO of Leidos, said, “Ron Keesing’s appointment as chief AI officer marks a pivotal moment for Leidos.”

“As we navigate a landscape shaped by rapid technological advancements, his leadership will be instrumental in ensuring that AI remains at the forefront of our solutions,” Bell emphasized.

Keesing has been part of the Leidos team since March 2004, during which time he served as the founding director of the company’s AI accelerator and vice president of AI. Before Leidos, he was VP and senior program manager at SAIC.

Keesing said he is honored to continue to aid Leidos AI systems as the company’s CAIO.

“Over the years, we have focused on developing AI solutions that not only improve efficiencies but also uphold the highest standards of quality and trust,” Keesing stated. “Our approach is rooted in anticipating technological trends and leveraging AI’s potential to solve complex challenges across our customers’ missions.