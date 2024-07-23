Pentagon Unveils 2024 Arctic Strategy; Kathleen Hicks Quoted

The Department of Defense has released an updated strategy outlining steps DOD will take to ensure the security and stability of the Arctic region in support of U.S. national security.

The department said Monday the 2024 DOD Arctic Strategy discusses the threats and challenges posed by China and Russia in the region and details the three key lines of effort the Pentagon will advance to improve its ability to monitor and respond to threats in the region.

DOD’s main lines of effort outlined in the strategy are enhancing its Arctic capabilities, particularly in the areas of domain awareness, communications and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; engaging with allies and partners to strengthen defense and deterrence in the region, establish interoperability and improve its understanding of how to operate in the region; and exercising calibrated presence in the region through regular training and routine operations.

“The Arctic region of the United States is critical to the defense of our homeland, the protection of U.S. national sovereignty, and the preservation of our defense treaty commitments,” said Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.

"Our Arctic strategy will guide the Department's efforts to ensure that the Arctic remains a secure and stable region," added Hicks.