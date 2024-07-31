Oshkosh Defense Wins Navy Contract for MHTV Support

Oshkosh Defense was awarded a potential $39.5 million contract by the U.S. Navy to provide support to the Marine Corps’ fleet of tactical vehicles.

The Department of Defense said Monday Oshkosh Defense will deliver multiple engineering change proposal or ECP kits to the Marine Corps to support their medium and heavy tactical vehicles, or MHTV.

Under the firm-fixed-price and indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the defense technology company will procure government-approved ECP kits, parts and hardware components essential in maintaining the vehicles. These items are also necessary for recurring installations that help enhance the MHTV’s capabilities and survivability.

Vehicles included in the MHTV fleet are the Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement, or MTVR, Logistics Vehicle System Replacement, or LVSR, and the Automatic Fire Extinguisher System-equipped P19-Replacement, or P19R.

Oshkosh Defense will do the work in Wisconsin where the company is based. The project is expected to be completed by July 2029.

Funds will be allocated on individual delivery orders. A total of $2.1 million from the Marine Corps’ procurement funds for fiscal years 2022, 2023 and 2024 has been reserved for these delivery orders. However, $1.6 million will expire at the end of the current fiscal year while the remaining $500,000 will still be available beyond the said period.

The contract was awarded as a sole-source acquisition under the Federal Acquisition Regulation. The Marine Corps Systems Command, headquartered in Quantico, Virginia, will oversee the contract.

