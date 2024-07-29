OPM Seeks to Enhance Customer Experience via IT Pilot; Catherine Manfre Quoted

The Office of Personnel Management has initiated an information technology pilot program with some federal agencies to help improve the customer experience for its retirement systems, Federal News Network reported Friday.

“The initial focus of the pilot is really on the front end of the experience, allowing future annuitants to go through a digital application process,” Catherine Manfre, chief transformation officer at OPM, told FNN’s Federal Monthly Insights in an interview.

“We really want to make sure that we’re thinking about all the people involved. Our customers are a primary input to understanding both their pain points and how the pain points can be solved. But we are also asking how any of our technology changes, whether they’re about our retirement systems or in other places, impact our workforce,” she noted.

According to the report, OPM has been collecting quantitative and qualitative data to gather insights on how to improve the systems and will continue to perform data gathering efforts through the end of 2024.

Manfre stated that the agency is working to gather high-quality data using external dashboards. She also cited the importance of high-quality data when it comes to artificial intelligence.