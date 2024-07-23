OCR Global Wins $98M Navy Contract for Reduced Range Ammo

OCR Global was selected by the U.S. Navy to supply .50 caliber reduced range ammunition under a $98.5 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The Department of Defense said the company will deliver Ball MK322 Mod 1 and Tracer MK321 Mod 1 ammo to the service branch, and the firm-fixed-price IDIQ contract is expected to be completed by July 2029.

Ninety percent of the project will be done in Sao Paulo, Brazil, while the remaining work will be fulfilled in McLean, Virginia, where OCR is based.

The Navy and Marine Corps will provide the funds for the procurement of the .50 caliber ammunition. The service branches will obligate approximately $3.5 million from fiscal year 2023 procurement of ammunition funds, while fiscal year 2024 allocation will be used to cover the remaining $600,000.

OCR faced competition from two other companies that also submitted their offers through the Federal Business Opportunities website. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, in Indiana is managing the contract.

OCR Global specializes in defense and space manufacturing. The company provides products, projects and services, including ammunition, life support products and law enforcement materials, to the government and military.

In July 2023, the company was named among the 11 companies the U.S. Special Operations Command awarded spots on a $750 million multiple-award contract for small-caliber ammunition products.