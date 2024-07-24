NSF Launches Planning Grants for AI Test Platforms; Sethuraman Panchanathan Quoted

The National Science Foundation is inviting proposals on planning grants for the development of test platforms on responsible artificial intelligence research and innovation.

According to a Dear Colleague Letter published Friday, each planning proposal may be budgeted up to $100,000 per year, with maximum total funding of $200,000 for up to two years.

The test bed initiative seeks to enable research studies on new AI systems and approaches under secure, real-world environments, the NSF said.

NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan described the effort as a demonstration of the agency’s commitment to safe and secure AI innovation.

“Artificial intelligence holds incredible promise for advancing numerous fields, but its development must be guided by rigorous testing and evaluation in applications that involve decisions about, or contact with, people in the real world,” he noted.

The NSF seeks test beds that will support interdisciplinary partnerships, combining the capabilities of private AI laboratories, academia, civil society and third-party analysts.

To draw wide-ranging perspectives on the test beds, the NSF is encouraging proposals from institutions under the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research jurisdictions.

Funding for the test bed planning grants is available for fiscal year 2025 to support teams for their submission of full proposals for an AI-ready test platform later.

The deadline for the submission of planning grants is Nov. 13.