NSF, Commerce Department Seeking Feedback on Plan to Establish Semiconductor Workforce Coordination Hub

The National Science Foundation and the Department of Commerce are seeking industry input to inform plans to invest up to $30 million over the next five years to establish and operate a coordination hub for semiconductor workforce development.

The organizations released a request for information following the signing of a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on workforce training amid a shortage of skilled workers in the microelectronics industry, the NSF said Wednesday.

Under the MOU, signed by the NSF and the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s CHIPS for America Research and Development Office within the Commerce Department, the agencies will create the National Network Coordination Hub to lead the National Network for Microelectronics Education, which will provide talents with training, instructional materials and experiential opportunities.

The hub will partner with academia, industry, and workforce and labor organizations to adopt related curricula and best practices, develop a public-facing digital portal where learners and educators can access educational resources, and inform the public about semiconductor industry careers.

According to the RFI, feedback on said plan will inform a future funding opportunity under the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

Responses will be accepted until Aug. 14.

“Through partnerships and access to training for the skilled jobs that are needed to support America’s chips industry, we can keep the U.S. competitive and open new opportunities to expand geographically diverse participation in graduate, undergraduate and community college programs relevant to microelectronics in every corner of the country,” said NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan.