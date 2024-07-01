NRO, SpaceX Launch New Mission for Agency’s Proliferated Architecture; Chris Scolese Quoted

A new National Reconnaissance Office mission for its proliferated architecture of satellites lifted off Friday aboard SpaceX ’s Falcon 9 rocket from a launch complex at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The agency said Saturday the NROL-186 mission is the second launch of its proliferated system and a reflection of the consistent pace of the platform’s deployment.

“Our new, proliferated systems enhance our ability to collect and deliver critical information at the speed our users demand,” said NRO director Chris Scolese .

“The diversity of our overhead architecture allows us to remain agile and resilient amid increasing competition and emerging threats, ensuring we are well positioned now and in the future to deliver on our mission of keeping our nation safe,” added Scolese , a four-time Wash100 awardee.

The first mission, NROL-146 , was launched by the NRO and SpaceX in May.

Approximately six launches supporting the NRO’s proliferated architecture are set to occur in 2024, and the agency forecasts additional launches to take place through 2028.