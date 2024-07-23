NIST to Award $70M Funding to Establish AI-Focused Manufacturing USA Institute

The National Institute of Standards and Technology is soliciting concept papers from organizations interested in securing up to $70 million in funding to establish and operate a new Manufacturing USA institute focused on artificial intelligence.

The institute will be responsible for helping manufacturers integrate AI into their processes to boost productivity and increase their resilience against supply chain disruptions, NIST said Monday.

It will mainly focus on advancing technology development, creating an educated and skilled workforce, and developing shared infrastructure and facilities.

Accredited institutions of higher education; U.S.-based nonprofit and for-profit organizations with majority domestic ownership or control; and state, local, U.S. territorial and Indian tribal governments are invited to submit concept papers by Sept. 30.

The application process is split into two phases: the evaluation of concept papers and the selection of applicants qualified to submit full proposals by Jan. 23, 2025.

NIST will hold a webinar on Thursday and an in-person proposer’s day event in August to provide information about the funding opportunity.