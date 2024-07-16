New OSTP Guidelines Require Improving Research Security

New guidelines from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy require federal research agencies to implement research security policies amid increasing military and economic competition.

The OSTP memorandum indicated that the agencies must obligate certain research institutions to certify that they have established a functioning research security program designed to protect sensitive information, in compliance with the National Security Presidential Memorandum-33 and certain provisions of the CHIPS and Science Act, the White House said Tuesday.

The certification must include elements relating to cybersecurity, foreign travel security, research security training and export control training.

While the guidelines apply to research institutions of higher education, federally funded research and development centers and nonprofit research institutions receiving over $50 million in funding annually, the agencies are encouraged to adopt similar research security requirements for non-covered institutions that meet the funding threshold.

According to OSTP, China is exploiting international research collaboration to advance its strategic objectives and military modernization and to reshape the international order.

Improving research security is critical to maintaining the United States’ science and technology leadership, economic competitiveness and national security, OSTP said.