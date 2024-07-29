Navy Establishing PM Organization Focused on Shipbuilding Investments, Maritime Industrial Base; Frederick Stefany to Lead

The U.S. Navy will establish a direct reporting program manager for maritime industrial base next month, with Frederick Stefany having been appointed to the role.

As the very first DRPM-MIB, Stefany will be responsible for standing up his organization, which will be responsible for overseeing investments in ship and submarine shipbuilding, with a focus on ensuring the health of the maritime industrial base, the U.S. Navy said Friday.

The DRPM-MIB organization is also expected to help realize the vision of Secretary of the Navy and 2024 Wash100 winner Carlos Del Toro of rebuilding the comprehensive maritime power of the U.S. and positioning industry and the sea service in establishing a fleet that meets the requirements of the National Defense Strategy.

Stefany currently serves as principal civilian deputy to the assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition. When he transitions to his new role, he will be succeeded by Brett Seidle.

Regarding the selection of the inaugural DRPM-MIB, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition and previous Wash100 winner Nickolas Guertin said, “Jay Stefany has been at the forefront of developing the strategy and securing over $40B in industrial base investment to meet our submarine and ship building imperatives.”

“He is exactly the right person to expand on those great efforts for the largest shipbuilding industry mobilization in the Department of Defense since World War II,” added Guertin, who will speak at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Navy Summit.

