Navy CIO Seeks to Accelerate IT Modernization With Memo on Structured Divestment Approach

The Department of the Navy Chief Information Officer has released a memorandum providing information and outlining industry best practices to drive structured divestments to advance information technology modernization efforts within DON.

DON CIO said Tuesday the memo titled Structured Divestment Approach outlines a path to identify, evaluate and sunset redundant technologies and reinvest in modern capabilities in support of warfighters.

According to the document, the approach seeks to execute the Navy’s Operation Cattle Drive, which intends to eliminate obsolete or unneeded IT systems and applications to speed up IT modernization and strengthen the cybersecurity of the department’s IT networks.

Some of the best practices listed in the memo are leveraging world class alignment metrics, or WAMs, to enrich data-centric decision making, using horizon investment charts to evaluate where redundant technologies and capabilities can create Cattle Drive candidates and redirecting divestment savings to technologies compliant with modern service delivery design concepts.

Justin Fanelli, DON’s acting chief technology officer, signed the memo.

