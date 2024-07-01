Navy, Army Test Hypersonic Missile to Inform Weapon System Development

The U.S. Navy and Army have concluded an end-to-end flight test of a hypersonic missile to gather data on the performance of the military services’ long-range missile programs.

The results will inform the development of the Conventional Prompt Strike, or CPS, and the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon All Up Round, known as LRHW, programs, the Department of Defense said Friday.

“This flight test of the common hypersonic missile marks a milestone for our nation in the development of this capability,” said Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe , director of the Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs.

CPS is a Navy-managed project to build and test a boost-glide hypersonic missile. The LRHW surface-to-surface hypersonic weapon system is built to launch the common hypersonic all up round from the CPS program.

“Through our joint efforts, we are developing new equipment and adopting new defense concepts that will enable the Army to maintain superiority over any potential adversaries,” said Lt. Gen. Robert Rasch , director of the Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office.

The test was conducted at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii.