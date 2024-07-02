National Space Intelligence Center Undergoes Change of Command, Redesignation as Field Operating Agency

Col. Marcus Starks has assumed the role of commander of the National Space Intelligence Center, succeeding Col. Marqus Randall.

A ceremony took place at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on June 28 to mark the change in command , according to an article published to the U.S. Space Force website on Monday.

Starks expressed his excitement at assuming the leadership of NSIC, saying, “I’m looking forward to serving the intelligence community and our local communities, and forging partnerships that will innovate problem solving and bring about the success we envision.”

Also known as Space Delta 18, the NSIC works to support the Space Force by providing intelligence and technical understanding.

During the same ceremony, the NSIC was redesignated as a USSF field operating agency.

Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Intelligence Maj. Gen. Gregory Gagnon said the redesignation “postures NSIC for increased effectiveness both inside the service and with our national intelligence community partners” amid increased demand for space-related intelligence driven by emerging threats.

Gagnon oversees all intelligence activities for the Space Force. As an FOA, the NSIC will report directly to him.