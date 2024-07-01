NASA Issues White Papers Regarding Moon to Mars Architecture

NASA has published two white papers addressing considerations for the Moon to Mars architecture , an initiative that seeks to articulate the elements necessary for long-term, human-led deep space exploration.

The first, titled “Lunar Mobility Drivers and Needs,” focuses on the issue of moving cargo and assets on the surface of the moon as well as factors that might affect mobility systems, NASA said Friday.

Dubbed “Lunar Surface Cargo,” the second white paper tackles the expected requirements of any effort to transport cargo to the moon’s surface as well as the current gaps in capabilities that these endeavors may need.

These white papers were released by the space agency to communicate relevant information across different areas of interest to stakeholders.

White papers are usually released on a yearly cycle but are sometimes released mid-cycle, as is the case with these two documents.