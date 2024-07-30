NARA Explores Automation, Other Tech to Advance Digital Records Management

The National Archives and Records Management is looking at automation and other technologies to advance digital records management without human intervention, Federal News Network reported Monday.

Lisa Haralampus, director of federal records management policy and outreach at NARA, told FNN in an interview that the agency wants to establish a group of information management professionals who can oversee digital records processes and policies.

“We are calling this strategy ‘zero click’ so it’s zero click for users,” Haralampus said.

“And I like to say, it’s 10,000 clicks for the information professionals behind the scene. So, we can get there. I think we’re going to have a modern records management environment where we’re actually systemically and at scale able to manage the records created by agencies,” she added.

According to Haralampus, NARA is working with the General Services Administration to ensure the availability of certified records management tools for agencies as they procure digital services and is assessing how artificial intelligence and machine learning impact federal records management.